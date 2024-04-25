Spurs, Arsenal, Newcastle and Man Utd target Nottingham Forest star

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Nottingham Forest’s standout midfielder Danilo as a crucial addition to their squad.

HITC reports that Manchester United face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham for the Brazilian.

The 22-year-old, who moved from Palmeiras to Forest in an £18 million deal, has quickly proven his mettle in the Premier League, contributing three goals in 30 matches this season.

Despite his potential, Danilo remains uncapped but has caught the eye of several top clubs with his robust performances.

Manchester United are reportedly viewing the Nottingham Forest midfielder as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

Forest, having secured a substantial investment in Danilo, will likely seek a hefty profit, with figures possibly nearing the £47.5 million paid by Spurs for Brennan Johnson.

As the summer transfer window approaches, a bidding war seems imminent for the promising midfielder.