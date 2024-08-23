Spurs, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton keeping tabs on French midfielder

French midfielder Andy Diouf is reportedly being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs.

HITC reports that scouts from Tottenham, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Brighton all watched the Lens midfielder in the 2-1 victory over Panathinaikos on Thursday night.

Andy Diouf played the whole 90 minutes of the match and also featured recently in France’s Olympics team which won silver at the recent Olympics.

The youngster joined Lens from Swiss side Basel in a £13million deal last summer.

“He had a very impactful impact in the Europa Conference League,” former Lens coach Franck Haise told L’Équipe shortly after his arrival a year ago.

“He always has the ball at his disposal. He’s a left-footer and I like having left-footer in the middle.

“He has a good quality shot and ticks the boxes we wanted.”