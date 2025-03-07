Spurs, Chelsea and Leeds Utd target Sunderland defender

Tottenham, Chelsea and Leeds United are all reportedly keeping tabs on Sunderland star Dennis Cirkin.

TBR Football reports that the three clubs are eyeing a potential move for the Sunderland left-back in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Black Cats this season and the club is reportedly keen on keeping him at the Stadium of Light.

In addition to Spurs, Chelsea and Leeds United there are also reports that Crystal Palace, West Ham and Everton are keeping an eye on the former England youth international.

Dennis Cirkin joined Sunderland from Tottenham in 2021 and the reports from TBR Football claims that they have been keeping a close eye on his progress ever since.

Cirkin’s current contract at Sunderland is set to expire in the summer of 2026, but the club have held talks with the defender over a new deal.