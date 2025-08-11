Spurs in talks to sign Man City star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in discussions with Manchester City over a potential deal for winger Savinho.

Talks have been held regarding a package worth around €50million (£43.3m), with Spurs aiming to secure the 21-year-old in a surprise move.

According to The Athletic, City are not actively looking to sell, but the Brazil international is open to the possibility.

Pep Guardiola is known for allowing players to leave if they wish, although no agreement has been reached yet.

Savinho joined City from Girona last summer and is under contract until 2028.

The winger scored three goals in 48 appearances last season and has one goal in 13 caps for Brazil. His rise has included spells at Atletico Mineiro, Troyes, PSV Eindhoven, and Girona.