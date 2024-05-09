Spurs join Man Utd in chase for €60m Barca star

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona’s young striker Vitor Roque after a challenging stint at the Catalan club.

Following a successful season at Athletico Paranaense, where Roque netted 21 goals, Barcelona secured his services in January for an initial €30 million.

Despite high hopes, Roque has found opportunities limited under Xavi, contributing just two goals in 13 appearances.

Frustrations over his limited role have sparked rumors of a summer exit, with Vitor Roque‘s agent publicly criticizing Barcelona’s handling of the striker.

Manchester United, under the guidance of part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are considering a bid as they plan a major squad overhaul. Ratcliffe sees Roque as potential competition for current United forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, who have previously shown interest in Roque, remain in the hunt as they anticipate potential departures up front.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to bolster his attacking options in the 2024 summer transfer window, particularly with uncertainty surrounding Richarlison’s future.

Both Premier League clubs could opt for a loan deal with an option to buy, providing Roque with a platform to revive his career in England, where his potential could truly flourish.