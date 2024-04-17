Spurs plan shock Man Utd raid

Tottenham are reportedly considering making a move for unwanted Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Despite a challenging tenure at United, where he often underperformed, the 28-year-old striker is set to leave on a free transfer after his contract expires.

Martial, who originally signed for Manchester United in 2015 for £44.7 million, has expressed a desire for a minimum three-year deal with wages around £100,000 per week.

TeamTalk reports that Spurs’ interest hinges on securing a Champions League spot, competing with Aston Villa for fourth place in the Premier League.

Clubs across Europe, including top teams in Italy, are also interested in Anthony Martial‘s services.

Juventus and Inter Milan are also reportedly keeping tabs on Martial’s situation, but the striker’s financial demands could prove too high.