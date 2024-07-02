Spurs sign Liverpool, Newcastle, Brentford and Man City target

Tottenham have completed the signing of teenage midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United.

The 18-year-old joins Spurs in a deal believes to be worth around £25m-£30m with Joe Rodon moving in the opposite direction.

Archie Gray has signed a contract that will keep him at Tottenham until the summer of 2030.

The England U21 international has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester City and Brentford.

Reports in February suggested that Liverpool were ready to outbid all of their rivals for Gray.