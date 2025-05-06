Star player set to leave Leeds Utd as Premier League and European clubs circle

Junior Firpo is expected to leave Leeds United this summer as top clubs across Europe express interest.

The 28-year-old left-back, out of contract at season’s end, played a key role in Leeds’ Championship title win.

Despite Leeds being open to extending his stay, Firpo is exploring other opportunities in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace have contacted his representatives, while interest from Spain and Italy is growing.

Former clubs FC Barcelona and Real Betis are leading contenders, with Atletico Madrid also monitoring the situation. AC Milan could join the race if Theo Hernandez departs.

Signed from Barcelona in 2021 for £13 million, Firpo has made a strong impact at Elland Road.

With promotion secured and his contract expiring, Firpo looks set for a new challenge, possibly marking a return to La Liga.