Sunderland in talks to sign Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds target from Atletico Madrid

Sunderland are reportedly in talks to sign Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 31-year-old Mozambique international is set to leave the Spanish side when his contract expires on July 1.

Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava. Photo by Shutterstock.

After joining Atletico from Lille in January 2022, Reinildo Mandava made a strong impact with his defensive performances.

However, a serious knee injury suffered at the Santiago Bernabeu disrupted his progress under Diego Simeone.

Now, with 74 appearances and three-and-a-half seasons in La Liga behind him, the experienced defender looks Premier League-bound.

Sunderland are said to be offering a contract worth over €76,000 per week, which could total nearly €4 million in wages. Reinildo’s arrival would bring proven top-level experience to the Championship side’s back line.

Reports earlier this month claimed that Nottingham Forest and Leeds United were also interested in the defender.

The defender has previously also been linked with Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham and is also being eyed by clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.