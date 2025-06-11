Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Leeds make approaches for Atletico Madrid star

Nottingham Forest, Sunderland and Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Reinildo Mandava ‘has received approaches’ from Forest, Sunderland and Leeds United.

The Atletico Madrid left-back will be a free agent when his contract with the Spanish club expires after the Club World Cup.

The defender has previously also been linked with Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham and is also being eyed by clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The 31-year-old has played 102 times for Atletico Madrid, since joining the club from French side Lille in 2022.