Leeds, Everton, Spurs, Burnley and Wolves among clubs chasing Brentford star

Leeds United are among several Premier League clubs eyeing a move for Brentford star Yegor Yarmolyuk, according to CaughtOffside.

The newly promoted side are joined by Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley, and Wolves in monitoring the 21-year-old midfielder, who is also attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.

Yarmolyuk, rated at £25million, recently signed a new deal with Brentford running until 2031.

Speaking to Brentford’s official site, the Ukraine international said: “I am very happy to sign a new contract… I want to improve everything in my game to take myself and the team to the next level.”

Despite this, his impressive rise has placed him firmly on the radar of clubs seeking midfield reinforcements in the 2025 summer transfer window.