Sunderland make £13m bid for Leicester City star

Championship side Sunderland have reportedly made a £13million bid for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon is currently on loan at Stoke City and has impressed for the Potters since joining on loan in the summer.

The 22-year-old joined Stoke City on loan despite of several bids from Sunderland to sign the striker in the summer, all rejected by Leicester.

Tom Cannon joined Leicester City from Everton for a fee of £7million in 2023.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is now ready to make a new attempt at signing Cannon, according to a report from transfer insider Alan Nixon.

Nixon states: “The Black Cats are prepared to buy Cannon at the end of his loan period if they are promoted and pay a stunning £13million in a down payment plus extras.”

He continues: “Blades hoped that £7 million guaranteed on going up would do the job but Sunderland’s numbers have changed the picture. Cannon is waiting on Leicester accepting a fee and pulling him out of the Stoke City loan. Sunderland have been trying loan-to-buy deals for several players. But the extras on top come as a shock to all sides.”

Cannon has previously also been linked with a permanent move to Stoke City, as well as Sheffield United and Luton.