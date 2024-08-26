Luton join Sheffield Utd and Stoke in race for Leicester forward

Luton Town have reportedly joined the race to sign forward Tom Cannon from Premier League side Leicester City.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Luton have joined Sheffield United and Stoke City in the race.

Leicester City are reportedly open to selling Cannon, but are looking for around £7million.

While still at Everton, the 21-year-old impressed while on loan at Preston and was linked with several of the same clubs as now.

Tom Cannon ended up joining Leicester City last summer, but struggled with injuries as his managed to secure promotion to the Premier League.