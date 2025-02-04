Sunderland sign Blackburn, Stoke and Preston target but issue has shown up in medical

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season.

But the Black Cats has also revealed that the youngster will go back to Liverpool for rehabilitation after they discovered a back problem in Danns’ medical.

The youngster will still be registered as a Sunderland player and will return to the club when he recovers from the back injury.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club’s official website: “Jayden is an extremely talented player, who fits the profile we were searching for. His availability was always going to be determined late in the window due to Liverpool’s schedule and the demand for him was high, so we worked extremely hard to secure the player.

“It’s unfortunate that the medical process highlighted an issue that ultimately requires Jayden to take a period of rest. Despite this, he remained highly motivated to come to Sunderland and as such we agreed to collaborate with Liverpool to ensure there is an opportunity for him to join us at a later date.

“We remain excited by the prospect of working with him and look forward to supporting him throughout the upcoming period.”

Danns added: “This is my first loan move and a chance to prove myself, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and I’m grateful to the Club for placing their faith in me. I’ve done my research and the team is incredible, so this feels like the right step.

“I’m disappointed that I will be unable to do that straightaway, but I’m proud to have joined the Club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part.”