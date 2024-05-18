Sutton: Newcastle will want to end the season on a high note

Newcastle are battling Manchester United for a place in Europe and need to match at least United’s results against Brighton when they face Brentford away on Sunday.

Newcastle have won the last four meetings between these two and their meeting here last season ended in a 1-2 away win to the Magpies.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Brentford and Newcastle is a 2-2 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 10.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Brentford’s form has picked up recently and they will want to end the season on a high note, at home on the final day,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Their manager Thomas Frank has been linked with the Manchester United job, and I understand that in a way, because he’s done an excellent job with the Bees.

“Newcastle United need to at least match Manchester United’s result against Brighton to make sure of finishing seventh. I’m expecting Eddie Howe’s side to do that, but it won’t be easy.”