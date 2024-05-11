Sutton tells the only way Man Utd can win against Arsenal

Manchester United fans seems to fear the potential outcome of their clash with rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Their meeting earlier this season ended in a 3-1 win to Arsenal and they are clear favorites ahead of their meeting at Old Trafford as well.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Manchester United and Arsenal is a 1-5 win to the Gunners and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 34.00 if you are into betting on football.

“Manchester United fans need to stop living in the past and pretending we are still in the Sir Alex Ferguson era,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“My favourite team of the Premier League era was Ferguson’s Treble-wining side of 1999, so for everyone who thinks I dislike United, I don’t.

“They were also the best team the Premier League has ever seen but, while they were brilliant then, they are not anymore.

“Their manager Erik ten Hag is off at the end of the season, I’m convinced of that, and Arsenal should wipe the floor with them at Old Trafford.

“The only question is whether the Gunners turn up but even if they are below their best, this could end up being a cricket score.

“I’ve got to say that while I’ve been critical of Bruno Fernandes in regards to the Manchester United captaincy, they missed him badly against Palace.

“United really need Fernandes back for this game but, even if he is fit, the only way they can win is by defending in numbers and taking whatever chances they get on the counter-attack.

“They will also need Arsenal to not quite be at it but, with what is at stake, I think the opposite will apply. I am expecting the Gunners to win easily.”