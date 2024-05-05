Sutton: The Seagulls are missing their spark

Aston Villa are close to securing Champions League football for next season, but face a difficult match away against Brighton.

Aston Villa won 6-1 against Brighton when these two met at Villa Park earlier this season.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Brighton and Aston Villa is a 1-3 away win and you can get odds around 16.00 if you are betting on football and plan to use this as a betting tip.

“Aston Villa have got fourth place and Champions League football in their grasp but they still have work to do to get over the line,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Unai Emery’s side play the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final with Olympiakos on Thursday, so you think if Brighton could find a bit of energy, they might cause them some problems.

“I don’t see that happening, though. The Seagulls are missing their spark – for a long time now they not been the same team they were last season – and, as I’ve said before, the uncertainty over Roberto de Zerbi’s future has hardly helped.”