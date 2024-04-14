Sutton: Villa have definitely got a goal in them

Arsenal are up against a strong Aston Villa team in the Premier League on Sunday evening, with both teams fighting for their positions.

Arsenal are fighting Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title, while Villa are up against Tottenham and Manchester United for a top four finish.

Their meeting at Villa Park earlier this season ended in a 1-0 win to Aston Villa, while the Gunners won both meetings between the two clubs two last season.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match between Arsenal and Aston Villa is a 3-1 win to the hosts and if you considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 9.20 if you are into betting on football.

“Arsenal got a bit of criticism for their performance against Bayern Munich in midweek but I didn’t think they were that bad,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“You can’t be dismissive of Bayern with the players they’ve got and if Bukayo Saka had gone for goal at the end of the game rather than chucking himself into Manuel Neuer, Arsenal would have won. I don’t know what Saka was thinking there.

“This is another tricky game for the Gunners with former boss Unai Emery returning to the Emirates. Aston Villa beat them before Christmas and they are very dangerous coming forward.

“Villa have definitely got a goal in them, but I don’t think they are going to outscore Arsenal. There is too much at stake now for Mikel Arteta’s side, and the Premier League leaders have too much to lose.”