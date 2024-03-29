Sutton: Villa will not be humiliated again

Aston Villa face Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday evening, with the hosts needing a win to keep up in the race for a top four finish.

Aston Villa were humiliated by Tottenham in their last home game, while Wolves are fresh off a defeat to Coventry.

Chris Sutton’s prediction for the match is a 2-1 win to Aston Villa. This prediction or betting tips will get odds around 7.60 if you are into betting on football.

“Wolves were on the wrong end of an upset when they lost to Coventry in the FA Cup last time out, but this has still been a good season for them. They can still finish it strongly but at the moment they are stretched by injuries,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“That’s one of the reasons I fancy Aston Villa here. They were humiliated by Tottenham in their last home game and that is definitely not going to happen again this time.”