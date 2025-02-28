Tottenham target Crystal Palace duo in summer transfer push

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a major summer swoop for Crystal Palace stars Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is eager to strengthen his squad and sees the England internationals as key additions, according to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs previously failed with a £70 million bid for Guehi in January but remain determined to land the highly-rated centre-back.

Meanwhile, they are also exploring ways to sign Eze, despite his £68 million release clause, hoping to negotiate a lower fee.

Crystal Palace remain reluctant to sell their key players, but Tottenham are ready to test their resolve.

With Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange strategizing a summer recruitment drive, Spurs are expected to push hard for the talented duo.