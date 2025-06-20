Marc Guehi transfer odds: Will Guehi join Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle, Spurs or Barcelona this summer?

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is at the centre of growing transfer speculation this summer, with football transfer betting markets tipping Liverpool as the clear favourites to sign the England international.

According to the latest football transfer odds, Liverpool are priced at just 1.50 to secure Guehi’s signature, suggesting a deal could be imminent.

Crystal Palace, who remain hopeful of keeping their defensive star, are a distant second at 6.00. Chelsea (9.00) and Newcastle United (11.00) are also monitoring the situation, while Spurs (13.00) and Barcelona (17.00) are considered outsiders.

Guehi has impressed at both club and international level, with reports indicating top Premier League clubs are ready to test Palace’s resolve.

The Eagles may demand a hefty fee, but with Liverpool eager to refresh their backline, this transfer battle could heat up fast.