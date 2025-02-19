Chelsea to rival Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle for Crystal Palace star

Chelsea are reported ready to rival Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer.

Crystal Palace rejected a £70 million bid from London rivals Tottenham in the final days of the 2025 January transfer window, as they did not have time to bring in a replacement.

Guehi will enter the final year of his contract at Palace this summer and the club would be prepared to cash in on the defender.

Both Chelsea and Newcastle United have previously tried to sign the England international centre-back.

Chelsea were keen on signing Guehi in January, but instead decided to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Palace.

But the Mirror reports that the Blues remain determined to sign Guehi this summer.

Reports have previously also suggested that Liverpool are keen on signing Guehi and that the 24-year-old would prefer a move to Anfield, if he is to leave Palace.