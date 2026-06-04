West Brom join seven-club race for free agent goal machine

West Brom have joined the growing race to sign FC Lorient striker Bamba Dieng as the Senegal international prepares to become a free agent.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on X that the Baggies and QPR are both interested in the 26-year-old, who is set to leave Lorient when his contract expires.

Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Portsmouth and Oxford City have also been linked, creating a fierce Football League battle.

Dieng could be an attractive option for Championship clubs looking for proven firepower without paying a transfer fee. He scored 16 goals and added one assist in 26 appearances for Lorient last season.

West Brom need extra attacking depth after a difficult campaign and Daryl Dike’s exit. James Morrison will want more cutting edge as the Baggies look to climb the table.

With several clubs circling, Dieng now faces a major summer decision.