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Home England West Brom join seven-club race for free agent goal machine

West Brom join seven-club race for free agent goal machine

The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion. Photo by Shutterstock.

West Brom have joined the growing race to sign FC Lorient striker Bamba Dieng as the Senegal international prepares to become a free agent.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on X that the Baggies and QPR are both interested in the 26-year-old, who is set to leave Lorient when his contract expires.

Hull City, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Portsmouth and Oxford City have also been linked, creating a fierce Football League battle.

Dieng could be an attractive option for Championship clubs looking for proven firepower without paying a transfer fee. He scored 16 goals and added one assist in 26 appearances for Lorient last season.

West Brom need extra attacking depth after a difficult campaign and Daryl Dike’s exit. James Morrison will want more cutting edge as the Baggies look to climb the table.

With several clubs circling, Dieng now faces a major summer decision.

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