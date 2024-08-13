West Ham announce Wan-Bissaka signing

West Ham have announced the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a £15million deal with Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka becomes West Ham’s eighth addition to Julen Lopetegui’s squad in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old joins the Hammers on a seven-year contract.

“It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham – I’m excited and happy to be here,” said Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham’s official website.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.

“I’m happy to be here, am grateful for the warm welcome, and I am excited to be playing for the Club and will give it my all.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch, get to know the players, and push on from there. I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others’ backs through thick and thin, so being part of that and having that insurance helps a lot when you are surrounded by a good squad.”