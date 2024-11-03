West Ham lining up bid for Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest target – and could include Paqueta in deal

West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Brazilian striker Igor Jesus from Botafogo.

The Sun reports that the Hammers are ready to make a surprise £30million move and could include Lucas Paqueta in the deal.

Igor Jesus only joined Botafogo earlier this year after a four-year spell in the United Arab Emirates, but has impressed following his return to Brazil.

The report suggests that West Ham could make the move for Jesus already in the January transfer window.

Paqueta could be a risky signing for Botafogo, due to the recent betting probe, with the FA now pushing for a lifetime ban for the striker.

Jesus has in recent weeks also been reported to be a target for the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.