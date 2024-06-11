West Ham target Nottingham Forest star

West Ham are reportedly eyeing Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi, as revealed by The Athletic.

Awoniyi’s position at Forest seems somewhat uncertain, and this has piqued the interest of several clubs, with West Ham leading the chase ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The Athletic notes that Nottingham Forest would require a substantial bid to part ways with the 26-year-old striker, despite their financial concerns.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who has recently undergone groin surgery to address a persistent injury, played in 20 Premier League matches last season, netting six goals.

Fully fit now, Awoniyi could be a valuable addition to West Ham’s squad. In his first Premier League season, he scored 10 goals in 27 appearances.