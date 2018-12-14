Andre Gomes would be a good signing for Tottenham

According to media reports, Tottenham are interested in signing Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent basis next summer. The former Valencia star has impressed on loan at Everton from Barcelona. Wanted at Everton Everton boss Marco Silva has stated on a few occasions that he would like to sign the Portuguese international on a permanent basis. However, there have been doubts about whether the Toffees will secure a deal this summer. Gomes has been one of the Merseysiders best performers this season and it seems he has attracted the attention of Premier League rivals Tottenham. Gomes could fit in well at Spurs Tottenham have previously been linked with a move for Gomes. He is the sort of player that would fit perfectly into the Spurs central midfield. He would add guile, skill and composure to the centre of the park for the north London team. Belgian international Mousa Dembele is currently out of action due to injury and looks set to leave next summer. The Portuguese midfielder is in the similar mould of a defensive midfielder, who is also classy in possession of the ball and can also drive his team forward. When Dembele is not playing or out of form, Spurs can sometimes lack that from the centre of the pitch, especially against the better sides. Tottenham move may appeal to Gomes Gomes has recently stated he is happy at Everton. He may well make the move a permanent one in the summer, as he has settled well on Merseyside. However, a move to north London may also be a tempting one. Spurs are way ahead of Everton in terms of development and their chances of success in the near future. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are now regulars in the Champions League and are arguably one best teams in the league. Andre Gomes’ situation is an interesting one. It looks very likely he will be plying his trade in the Premier League next season, whether that is on Merseyside or north London is unclear at this stage, though. Will Tottenham sign Andre Gomes this summer?

According to media reports, Tottenham are interested in signing Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent basis next summer. The former Valencia star has impressed on loan at Everton from Barcelona.

Wanted at Everton

Everton boss Marco Silva has stated on a few occasions that he would like to sign the Portuguese international on a permanent basis. However, there have been doubts about whether the Toffees will secure a deal this summer.

Gomes has been one of the Merseysiders best performers this season and it seems he has attracted the attention of Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Gomes could fit in well at Spurs

Tottenham have previously been linked with a move for Gomes. He is the sort of player that would fit perfectly into the Spurs central midfield. He would add guile, skill and composure to the centre of the park for the north London team.

Belgian international Mousa Dembele is currently out of action due to injury and looks set to leave next summer. The Portuguese midfielder is in the similar mould of a defensive midfielder, who is also classy in possession of the ball and can also drive his team forward.

When Dembele is not playing or out of form, Spurs can sometimes lack that from the centre of the pitch, especially against the better sides.

Tottenham move may appeal to Gomes

Gomes has recently stated he is happy at Everton. He may well make the move a permanent one in the summer, as he has settled well on Merseyside.

However, a move to north London may also be a tempting one. Spurs are way ahead of Everton in terms of development and their chances of success in the near future. Mauricio Pochettino’s team are now regulars in the Champions League and are arguably one best teams in the league.

Andre Gomes’ situation is an interesting one. It looks very likely he will be plying his trade in the Premier League next season, whether that is on Merseyside or north London is unclear at this stage, though.

Will Tottenham sign Andre Gomes this summer?