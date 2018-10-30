Anthony Martial now proving his worth to Manchester United

French forward Anthony Martial has endured many ups and downs since joining Manchester United for big money in 2015 from Monaco.

The youngster has been in and out of the Red Devils team, despite undoubted talent.

However, over the last few games, he has excelled for Jose Mourinho’s team. Martial has now scored three times in his last two top-flight appearances and could finally be starting to fulfil his immense potential.

The biggest threat against Everton

It is quite simple; Manchester United would not have beaten Everton 2-1 on Sunday afternoon without Martial. He won the penalty that Paul Pogba eventually converted on the rebound, and then he scored the crucial second goal.

The 22-year-old would have scored a second goal if it were not for some excellent goalkeeping from England number one Jordan Pickford in the second half.

In truth, Martial seemed to be the only player who offered much of an attacking threat for the Red Devils. Midfielder Pogba had a decent game, but his performance was nothing to write home about considering what he is capable of producing.

England forward Marcus Rashford did not enjoy a great afternoon, while substitute Romelu Lukaku missed the target with his one clear-cut chance.

Looking to move elsewhere

According to media reports, Martial wants to leave Manchester United. The Frenchman is believed to have turned down the offer of a new deal at Old Trafford, as reports of a frosty relationship with boss Mourinho continue to circulate.

Martial has been an enigma for United at times. However, when he produces displays as he did for United at Chelsea and on Sunday afternoon, he is an immense talent, although the forward is still young and inconsistent.

A lack of regular first-team football has hindered his development. However, the forward will now be a hard player for Mourinho to drop from his starting line-up for future games after his recent exciting displays.

Is Anthony Martial now Manchester United’s biggest attacking threat?