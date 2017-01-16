England
Arsenal face Man City in opener – Premier League fixtures announced

Arsenal are at home to Premier League champions Manchester City on the opening weekend of the 2018/19 season.

Arsenal

What a start to the Premier League it will be for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery, as the Gunners will be hosting the champions Manchester City at the Emirates.

Manchester United host Leicester, while Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield and Tottenham travel to Newcastle.

Premier League openers:

Here are the opening-weekend schedule for August 11/12:

Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Manchester City
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Burnley
Watford v Brighton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton


