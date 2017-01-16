Arsenal face Man City in opener – Premier League fixtures announced

What a start to the Premier League it will be for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery, as the Gunners will be hosting the champions Manchester City at the Emirates.
Manchester United host Leicester, while Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield and Tottenham travel to Newcastle.
Premier League openers:
Here are the opening-weekend schedule for August 11/12:
Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Arsenal v Manchester City
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham United
Manchester United v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton v Burnley
Watford v Brighton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton
More about...
Comments
What is your opinion? Feel free to discuss the article under. You have to comment by using your Facebook profile. Be fair and have respect for other people and opinions!
Liverpool have unveiled their new home kit for next season, sticking with the hugely popular retro styling of the current shirt.
The reputation of the Premier League means it is the most popular and one of the most watched leagues in the world.