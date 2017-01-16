Arsenal face Man City in opener – Premier League fixtures announced

What a start to the Premier League it will be for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery, as the Gunners will be hosting the champions Manchester City at the Emirates.

Manchester United host Leicester, while Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield and Tottenham travel to Newcastle.

Premier League openers:

Here are the opening-weekend schedule for August 11/12:

Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Arsenal v Manchester City

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Watford v Brighton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton



