Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson thinks Manchester United and Manchester City will draw 2-2 on Sunday.

Merson expects a different to the usual clashes between number one and number two on the Premier League table.

Merson believes Paul Pogba will be missed for Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“United have to win, now they have beaten Arsenal,” Merson explained to Sky Sports.

“If they had drawn at Arsenal, a win over Citywould still leave them too far back.

“Now United have had two massive results at Watford and Arsenal, they actually have to take the game to City now.

“These are the games you look forward to all week, but often these games disappoint.

“This one will be different though.

“Jose Mourinho is a master in these big games at setting up to contain the opposition, but they really have to have a go on Sunday.

“Paul Pogba will be a big miss, and if he was playing, then I would go for United, but they will have enough not to get beaten.

“City are chasing records, so will also have a go.

“I can’t wait.”



