Arsenal legend: Tottenham star not good enough for England

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour claims Tottenham ace Eric Dier lacks quality and is not good enough for the England team.

Parlour also believes Dier should be playing in defence instead of the midfield.

Parlour told TalkSport: “I certainly think he’s a better centre-half.

“I know he’s playing in central midfield and he’s done well there – probably the best game I’ve seen him play was at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea and he was excellent, he was everywhere.

“But I just don’t think he does it on a regular basis.

“I don’t know what he really brings to the midfield, if I’m being honest.

“And I know he has been England captain in a few games, but I don’t think he’s England quality at the moment.”