Spurs join Arsenal, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in race for Porto star

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, according to CaughtOffside.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has been one of Europe’s standout young forwards this season, scoring eight goals in ten appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Porto have set a €100 million release clause in his contract, but sources have reportedly told CaughtOffside that “financial pressures could soften their stance if a substantial bid is presented.”

Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is reportedly a strong admirer of Aghehowa’s “explosive pace and intelligent movement,” and the club is exploring a potential deal to bolster their attack with Dominic Solanke currently sidelined.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have also sent scouts to monitor the forward’s progress, while Newcastle remain interested after exploring a move earlier in the summer.