Arsenal legend: We have no chance against Liverpool

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes his former club will struggle against Liverpool on Saturday.

Merson predicts a 3-0 win to Liverpool against Arsenal at Anfield. Merson believes that Liverpool’s attack will be simply too strong for Arsenal’s defence.

Merson told Sky Sports: “The juggernaut will roll on here. Even when they play games like the other day against Newcastle they still don’t let in a goal. Arsenal’s strengths are scoring goals, but they are coming up against a really, really good defence. Look at Man Utd the other day, they are strolling at 3-0 and end up winning 3-1 – it counts in the end.

“This Liverpool team are just getting clean sheet after clean sheet. Arsenal’s Achilles’ heel is at the back, and with Liverpool’s firepower they will score goals.

“Arsenal struggled at Brighton and were fortunate on many occa-sion in the unbeaten run – you cannot keep going behind in games and expect to be winning football matches all the time. Arsenal are where I expect them to be.”