Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set to sign a new contract with the club.

Reports over the summer suggested that the England defender could leave the club.

Arsenal have been one of the clubs who have been long-term admirers of the highly-rated defender.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his current contract at Old Trafford, but the Daily Star reports that the defender is set to sign a new deal.

Smalling joined United in a £10million deal from Fulham in 2010.