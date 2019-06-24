Arsenal’s Tierney bid shows their lack of resources

Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the English game when it comes to history of winning trophies.

In fact, the Gunners are only behind Manchester United and Liverpool in picking up silverware.

Despite their history, the club from north London have endured a fall from the top-four in recent seasons. One of the biggest reasons for Arsenal’s struggles has been the fact their squad is either ageing or just simply not good enough.

In these sorts of situations, big clubs usually go out and spend big. However, the Gunners hierarchy have been unwilling to splash the cash in recent years.

Reports suggest that Gunners boss Unai Emery has just £50million to strengthen his squad this summer. In terms of Premier League budgets, it’s not massive. Most clubs in the top-flight will spend more than that in the transfer market this summer.

One recent example of Arsenal’s reported lack of transfer budget is their pursuit of highly-rated Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Gunners have seen a £15million bid for the Scotland international turned down by the Hoops. There was also talk of Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson moving in the other direction too. However you dress it up, the bid was rather derisory in the current transfer market.

The Gunners are unlikely to heavily strengthen their squad if that is the sort of bid they are mounting this summer for players. The people in charge of transfers at the club are forced into making such bids, because of the club’s hierarchies’ lack of ambition.

They were quite happy to profit from the clubs two-decade stay in the Champions League. Surely, they should now be doing their best to get the team back into Europe’s elite competition.

The Gunners are unlikely to get back into the Champions League with their current squad. Their only saving grace may be that both Chelsea and Manchester United could face difficult campaigns next season.

Is Arsenal’s transfer budget enough to help them finish in the top-four next season?