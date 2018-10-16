Barcelona join Man Utd in race to sign Spurs star

Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld.

The Mirror reports that Barcelona are keen on signing the Belgian in the January transfer window.

Reports claim Spurs would be interested in cashing in on the 29-year-old in January, as the defender will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Barcelona have been struggling with injury problems this season and have already considered making a move for Ajax youngster Matthijs de Ligt, but the Dutch side seems unlikely to sell their star in January.

Alderweireld has started seven of Tottenham’s eight Premier League games so far this season.

Manchester United was strongly linked with a move for the defender in the summer and it is believed Jose Mourinho will make a new attempt to bring in the Tottenham star in January.