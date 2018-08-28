Barcelona star rules out Man Utd return

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has ruled out a return to Manchester United.

Manchester United have been desperate to bring in reinforcements at the back over the summer, but Pique insists he has no interest in returning to Old Traf-ford.

He told the Daily Star: “I don’t think so. I’m very happy here.

“It’s my home, with my family and friends, and playing for the club I always dreamed to play, and I hope to win more titles here.”

The Spanish centre-back joined United from Barcelona in 2004, but sealed a return to the Catalan side in 2008 after failing to establish himself in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.