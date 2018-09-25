Borussia Dortmund star urged to join Liverpool

Mario Gotze of Borussia Dortmund in action during the Group A match of the UEFA Champions League between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at Jan Breydel Stadium
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images.

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has been urged to join Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Gotze’s former team-mate Kevin Grosskreutz believes it would be good for the midfielder to leave the Bundesliga in the January transfer window.

He told Sky Germany: “I’m very sorry for Mario Gotze at the moment because stuff is written about him – and only him – every day. In Brugge (Champions League), for example, the whole team didn’t play well.

“Maybe it would be good for him to go abroad in the winter to find a bit more peace and bring his career back on track. Klopp knows him quite well, he would be a good fit for Liverpool.”

