Borussia Dortmund star urged to join Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has been urged to join Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Gotze’s former team-mate Kevin Grosskreutz believes it would be good for the midfielder to leave the Bundesliga in the January transfer window.

He told Sky Germany: “I’m very sorry for Mario Gotze at the moment because stuff is written about him – and only him – every day. In Brugge (Champions League), for example, the whole team didn’t play well.

“Maybe it would be good for him to go abroad in the winter to find a bit more peace and bring his career back on track. Klopp knows him quite well, he would be a good fit for Liverpool.”