Bournemouth v Manchester United could be a cracker

While many Premier League fans will believe that Arsenal’s teatime meeting with Liverpool on Saturday evening will be the highlight of the weekend, I would like to argue that Bournemouth hosting Manchester United could well rival the perceived big game.

Bournemouth have come a long way under the highly-rated Eddie Howe and currently sit sixth in the top-flight table, ahead of their more illustrious opponents in the league’s early kick-off.

Bournemouth are in on fire in attack

Eddie Howe has never wavered from his philosophy of attacking football since he has been at Bournemouth. The Cherries are a big attacking threat, with the likes of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson hitting form of late.

The team from the south coast have now scored at least twice in five of their last six games in all competitions. On home soil, Howe’s team have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 15 Premier League games.

The Cherries attack will certainly put United’s vulnerable defence to the test. Jose Mourinho’s team have shown improvement at the back in recent games, but the home side are likely to get on the scoresheet in this clash.

What will we get from United?

In all honesty, we are never sure what we will get from Manchester United at the minute. The Red Devils have talented players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial, but they blow hot and cold.

Last time out against Everton, some raved about Pogba’s performance. However, for me, it was nothing special and Martial produced a far better performance than his compatriot against the Toffees.

Pogba has flattered to deceive his whole Manchester United career. Whether he can turn his Red Devils career around remains unclear.

Should be a good game to watch

This game could go either way in terms of the result. However, wherever Bournemouth goes, goals seem to follow. From the outside looking in, the Cherries may never be better placed to record a victory over Manchester United.

This clash will be an intriguing one between two very different teams and two bosses with very different football philosophies. All these components could produce a highly exciting clash, especially for the neutrals.

Will Manchester United manage to survive their trip to the south coast unscathed?