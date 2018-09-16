Celtic and Brighton chasing former Man Utd forward

Celtic and Brighton are set to battle it out for former Manchester United forward Nick Powell.

The Sun reports that both clubs are keen on Powell, with Scottish giants Celtic willing to spend £5million on the forward.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is also ready to hand the 24-year-old forward a lucrative contract to tempt him to move to Scotland.

Powell turned down the chance to join Brighton in 2017, but may be tempted to make a move in the January transfer window.

Powell is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave Wigan for nothing and the forward is still waiting for an offer from the club.