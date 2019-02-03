Citizens cannot afford any more slip-ups

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle on Tuesday night.

League leaders Liverpool had the chance to move seven points clear with a home game against Leicester on Wednesday night.

However, the Reds blew the chance by drawing 1-1 with the Foxes at Anfield. While the victory moved the Merseysiders, five points clear of the champions it will be seen as a missed opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

City could cut the gap this weekend

Manchester City once again have a chance to put the pressure on Liverpool and cut the gap on the Merseysiders at the top of the table to two points. The Citizens face a home game against Arsenal on Sunday, while Liverpool travel to West Ham on Monday night.

City will be confident of beating travel sick Arsenal, but they were also confident of beating Newcastle last time out. They have to rediscover the stellar form of last season to have a chance of overthrowing Liverpool at the top.

Have to take advantage of any slips

Manchester City failed to take advantage of Liverpool slipping up at the weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side needs to win and take advantage of any other slip-ups by the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have looked formidable for much of the campaign, so there may not be many slips to capitalise on. If Liverpool loses or even draw City have to win, it is as simple as that.

City have not been as mentally strong this season as last when they dominated the Premier League for the majority of the season. Only time will tell if they have the mental strength to finish above the Reds.

Could top the table by Wednesday

If Liverpool fail to win at West Ham and Manchester City win against Arsenal and then on Wednesday at Everton, then Guardiola’s team could head into the next round of games back on top of the table.

That is a big if at the minute. However, City needs to get some sort of psychological edge over the leaders, who are currently looking likely to end their long wait for an English top-flight title.

Will Manchester City win their next two league games?