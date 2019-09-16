Could this finally be Liverpool’s year to win the English title?

It seems that Liverpool just cannot stop winning the moment. A 3-1 home win over Newcastle on Saturday means that Jurgen Klopp’s team have won all five of their Premier League games this season.

The Reds are already five points clear of main rivals and reigning champions Manchester City. However, we all know about Liverpool’s habit of throwing away big leads in title races.

Simply unplayable at the moment

Liverpool’s biggest strength under Klopp in recent years has been their talented front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The trio has already stormed into form this season, despite representing their national teams in the summer at the Copa America and African Cup of Nations respectively.

Salah has scored four goals and produced two assists, while Mane has scored the same amount of goals, but assists one fewer than his Egyptian teammate. The most underrated of the trio is Firmino, who have scored twice and telling has produced four assists. His selfless work helps to create space for his attacking partners.

City missing Laporte

The key factor in the title race could be the long-term absence of City centre-back Aymeric Laporte. The France international will be out of action until February due to a knee injury. The Citizens are already showing signs of weakness without him.

A 3-2 defeat at Norwich on Saturday evening could prove to be a pivotal result in what looked like it was going to be a blow by blow competition between City and Liverpool.

Champions League may be the key

Ironically, arguably Liverpool and City would probably have swapped their trophies if they could have done last season. Europe’s elite competition could prove the key to who wins the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool are the holders but want to end their long wait for the English title, while City are desperate to win their first-ever Champions League trophy. If City prioritises winning the competition over retaining the title, then this could very well be Liverpool’s season to exercise some long-standing ghosts.

Could this finally be Liverpool’s year to win the English title?