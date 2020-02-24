Everton need to overcome inferiority complex

On Sunday afternoon, Everton suffered a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

The result saw the Toffees drop into the bottom half of the table. Coupled with results for wins for Wolves and Manchester United, it was a bad weekend for the Merseysider’s hopes of landing a European spot this season.

Another away defeat at a ‘big-six’ club

Everton seems to have a blind spot when it comes to winning at the so-called ‘big six’ in recent years. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has helped move the team in the right direction, but the Italian faces a big challenge in improving results in big games.

He needs to attempt to change the mentality of the players, as the Toffees face Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in the next three Premier League games. The Merseysider’s produced a decent display at the Emirates Stadium but just seemed to lack the belief to win the clash.

This has been a common theme for Everton teams in big games for a long time. It would be a vital change, as the Toffees have the ambition of challenging at the top of the Premier League in the near future. They cannot do that without winning big games or picking up results at the toughest grounds.

Ancelotti will learn a lot in the next few games

Carlo Ancelotti had a relatively kind opening schedule as Everton boss. However, the games now get harder and the former Napoli coach will learn a lot about his players in the next couple of weeks.

He no doubt already has an idea of which areas of the team need improving. However, these games will be a yardstick to judge the strength and character of his squad.

There are likely to be big changes in the playing squad this summer, finances permitting of course. That could mean that may of the current Everton team are playing for their futures at the Merseyside club.

They must do better over the next couple of weeks if they are to be playing in a royal blue shirt next season.

Can Carlo Ancelotti help rid Everton of their inferiority complex?