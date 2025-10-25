Exclusive: Brentford keeping tabs on Dinamo Zagreb prodigy

Brentford have joined the growing list of clubs tracking Cardoso Varela, the 16-year-old Portuguese forward shining at Dinamo Zagreb.

Varela has been on the radar of several European giants, with Chelsea, Barcelona, and Manchester United all scouting him closely.

Now, Ontheminute.com understands that Brentford have entered the picture as they continue their strategy of identifying top emerging talent early.

The young attacker, formerly of Porto’s academy, has impressed with his creativity, dribbling, and maturity despite his age. He already features for Dinamo’s first team and is under contract until 2028.

Brentford’s data-driven recruitment team are said to be monitoring his development closely, viewing him as a potential long-term investment.

Dinamo are expected to value Varela at around €5 million, and interest in the teenage star is growing rapidly across Europe.