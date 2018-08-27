Everton still highly suspect in defence

Everton have started their Premier League campaign with one win and two draws.

Some will say that is a decent return considering that the Toffees were reduced to ten men in the first half of both their away games this season.

The Toffees have looked a far more dangerous team in attack than last season. However, a familiar problem is still present in that the Merseysiders struggle to keep clean sheets.

Thrown away leads

In both of their 2-2 away draws this season at Wolves and last time out at Bournemouth, Marco Silva’s team have thrown away leads. In the opening game it was a one-goal, but last time out against Bournemouth the Toffees threw away a two-goal lead in the last 15 minutes.

Considering the number of goals that Everton conceded early doors last season, it is a concerning trend for the Toffees.

Marco Silva likes to play attacking football

Everton’s Portuguese boss Marco Silva is renowned for playing attacking football. The 41-year-old displayed this trait in his short time at Watford. His Hornets team played on the front foot, no matter who their opponents.

The problem was that they were highly vulnerable defensively. They simply could not defend, despite their attacking ability. The quality of their defenders was not up to negate the number of players flooding forward.

On his arrival, one of Silva’s biggest tasks was to improve the Toffees defence, as it had been one of the Merseysiders weak spots in recent seasons.

New defenders will improve defensive solidity

Everton left it late to add to their defensive options, but they managed it in the end. The Toffees brought in the likes of Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma to add quality and youth to their defensive options.

They also added the defensive-minded midfielder Andre Gomes to their squad from Barcelona. These additions should make the Merseysiders less vulnerable in defence.

All three of the new defenders could come into the starting line-up after the international break, although Zouma may start next weekend’s game home game against Huddersfield after an injury to Michael Keane last time out.

Everton have the attacking players to enjoy a very good season. If Marco Silva can make them stronger in defence, then the Merseysiders could prove a real threat to the top-six in the near future.

Can Marco Silva fix Everton’s defensive issues?