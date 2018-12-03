Everton’s Derby display illustrates progress under Silva

Everton suffered an unfortunate 1-0 defeat at arch-rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside on Sunday.

The Toffees looked to be heading for a richly deserved point at Anfield, only for an inexplicable blunder from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to gift Liverpool’s forgotten man Divock Origi a tap-in.

Aside from the last-gasp error, Everton had produced an encouraging display on the turf of their city rivals. In fact, some fans, including Liverpool fans, have stated it was probably their best performance at Anfield in close to two decades.

Not scared to play

Most Everton teams in recent history visiting Anfield have looked like rabbits caught in car headlights. However, Everton boss Marco Silva goes out to win every game, no matter what opposition his team is up against.

The Portuguese boss is tactically astute, though, so his team produced a balance display between attack and defence. There was no sitting back and just hoping that something might break their way. They played with freedom.

His team looked like they believed they could win at Anfield, a rarity for an Everton team, let alone one in recent years.

Something special on the horizon

Everton fans have experienced many false dawns over the years. The Toffees are one of English football’s most historic clubs and only Arsenal have spent more years in the English top-flight.

However, Everton fans have had very little to celebrate of late. Silva has been at the club just a few months and already he looks to be fashioning something potentially special.

Although in the early days of his reign, the signs are that the Portuguese boss is creating something positive on the blue half of Merseyside. If he is given time, and backing from the clubs owners, then maybe the former Watford boss could be the one to return the club back to their glory days of the past.

Can Marco Silva return Everton back to their glory days?