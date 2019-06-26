Fight for Maguire, as Spurs close in on midfielder

The races for the Premier League top-four and title will fascinating ones. It seems the potential contenders are attempting to strengthening their hands.

Here are some stories involving last season’s top-four in the English top-flight:

City and United fight it out for Maguire

According to Sky Sports, rivals Manchester City and Manchester United are prepared to fight it out for the £65million signature of Leicester and England centre-back Harry Maguire.

The report suggests that both Manchester clubs have been in negotiations with the Foxes for the last few weeks in an attempt to thrash out a deal for the 26-year-old. However, the club from the Midlands have no wish to sell their star centre-back and could reportedly hold out for a fee of around £75million.

Even the £65million fee would represent a fantastic bit of business for Leicester, who only paid £17million to Hull sign the highly-rated Maguire in 2017. It is understood that the centre-back is happy with the Foxes, but would be willing to leave if his current club accepted a big-money bid.

This story is likely to run until Maguire leaves or the summer transfer window shuts. The England international has previously been linked with both clubs in prior transfer windows, so the news is not a major surprise.

Tottenham agree club-record fee to sign midfielder

Sky Sports are also reporting that Tottenham have agreed a club-record fee of around £65million with Lyon to sign in-demand central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The 22-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal with Spurs and is set to undergo a medical in London in the next couple of days.

Ndombele recently talked about Tottenham and how big a club they were after heavy speculation that he was about to complete a move to north London. If the youngster joins Spurs, then he will be the first new arrival at the club since Lucas Moura joined the 2018 January transfer window.

Tottenham are by no means the only admirers of Ndombele’s talents, as PSG, Juventus and Manchester United have all been linked with moves for the midfielder.

Where will Harry Maguire be playing his football next season?