Kalvin Phillips transfer odds: Will Phillips join Leeds, Burnley, Everton, Ipswich or West Ham this summer?

Kalvin Phillips looks increasingly likely to return to Leeds United this summer, according to the latest football transfer betting markets.

The Manchester City midfielder is priced at just 1.33 to rejoin his former club, making them the clear favourites to land the England international ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Despite difficult loan spells at West Ham and a lack of first-team action under Pep Guardiola, Phillips remains a wanted man.

Burnley (9.00) and Everton (10.00) are seen as outsiders, while Ipswich (13.00) and West Ham (19.00) are even longer shots in the current football transfer odds.

Reports from multiple sources suggest Phillips would be open to a return to Elland Road and is even willing to take a pay cut to make the move happen.

With Leeds preparing for life in the Premier League, a reunion could benefit both sides. A decision is expected later in the 2025 summer transfer window.