Former Liverpool striker keen on QPR return

Former England international Peter Crouch has revealed he is keen to continue playing until he is 40.

The 37-year-old has also revealed he would be keen on a return to Queens Park Rangers, the club where he made his breakthrough in 2000.

Speaking to ITV London, Crouch said: “I’ve played for quite a few clubs but quite a few of them I hold dearly, really. I think QPR is one of my favourites because that’s where I started.

“My friends and family are QPR fans, as well, so that’s one that is really close to my heart and I always said I would go back there one day and I would love to go back there.”

Crouch is currently in the final year of his contract with Stoke City, a club where he has spent the last seven years.