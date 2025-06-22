Exclusive: Sunderland join Crystal Palace, QPR and Stoke City in race for midfielder

Sunderland are the latest club to show interest in Clermont Foot midfielder Habib Keita.

The 23-year-old Malian has emerged as a sought-after talent after a strong campaign in Ligue 2, and Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats are now believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

Keita made 30 appearances last season, contributing a goal and four assists while showcasing his versatility across midfield roles.

His technical ability and work rate have made him a standout for Clermont.

French outlet L’Equipe previously revealed that QPR and Stoke City are also keen on Keita, while Premier League side Crystal Palace have reportedly scouted him as a long-term midfield option.

With growing interest across the English leagues, Keita’s departure from Clermont in the 2025 summer transfer window appears increasingly likely.