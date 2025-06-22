Exclusive: Sunderland join Crystal Palace, QPR and Stoke City in race for midfielder

Sunderland, Stadium of Light
Sunderland, Stadium of Light. Photo by Shutterstock.

Sunderland are the latest club to show interest in Clermont Foot midfielder Habib Keita.

The 23-year-old Malian has emerged as a sought-after talent after a strong campaign in Ligue 2, and Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats are now believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

Keita made 30 appearances last season, contributing a goal and four assists while showcasing his versatility across midfield roles.

His technical ability and work rate have made him a standout for Clermont.

French outlet L’Equipe previously revealed that QPR and Stoke City are also keen on Keita, while Premier League side Crystal Palace have reportedly scouted him as a long-term midfield option.

With growing interest across the English leagues, Keita’s departure from Clermont in the 2025 summer transfer window appears increasingly likely.

